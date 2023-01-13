RCMP's major crimes unit investigating sudden death on Bell Island

Police investigators — including the RCMP's major crimes unit — continue to examine the scene of what they're calling a sudden death on Bell Island.

Vehicles, including a black forensics van, were parked outside a house on No. 2 Road in Wabana on Friday afternoon.

Police say the person died Thursday night, but a Friday morning email to news media offered no more details about what happened other than to say there's no known risk to public safety.

A witness who lives near the scene told CBC News there was an altercation at the house just before 11 p.m. Thursday, when they said they heard some kind of commotion.

The RCMP email said there will be an increased police presence in the community while officers investigate the death.

"Residents are free to move about as normal but are asked to respect any barricades in place as police do their work," reads the release.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador