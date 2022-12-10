This family chose Bell Island to lay down roots. Their house was robbed before moving in

Ashley Mercer, middle, with her husband Darryl and their son bought a home on Bell Island with plans to lay down roots. (Submitted by Ashley Mercer)

Residents of Bell Island say they're tired of crime plaguing their community.

Two recent break-ins at homes on the island are leaving the owners reeling, with one saying she may be regretting her decision to move there.

Ashley Mercer, 30, grew up in Toronto but both of her great-grandfathers worked in the bustling iron mine the town once relied heavily on. Her grandparents, father, aunts and uncles all grew up there.

She spent summers with her parents exploring the island. In adulthood, she knew it was where she wanted to lay down roots with her husband and six-year-old son.

"Bell Island was my favourite spot to go when we came home for vacation," Mercer told CBC News.

"I thought it was the most beautiful place in the world."

But before spending a single night in her newly acquired home, Mercer was robbed.

Her family's boxes, neatly packed away and awaiting their arrival, were rifled through and items were stolen in a break-in last month.

Small appliances and tools being used to renovate the property are gone. Even the pantry was ransacked.

The back door was pried open, Mercer said.

The Mercer's moved from Ontario to live on Bell Island. They bought their family home earlier this year. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

"I may regret Bell Island," she said.

"But the sense of community, I've had people I've never met, never seen, messaging me, calling me [to ask] if they could check on my house or bring us anything. So they've been really welcoming and really supportive throughout it all."

Another home targeted

Bill Burke's seasonal home in nearby Lance Cove was also targeted. Almost all of its contents are gone. His ATV was even scrapped for parts.

"They even went as far as to take our garbage container and our hamper and our toothbrush holder," he told CBC News.

Burke believes the thefts are the result of a drug issue within the community.

What's more, he said, residents are buying up his stolen property.

"That's the bigger disappointing part of all this, that the community is supporting this," Burke said.

RCMP Cpl. Kristen Green told CBC News there hasn't been a surge in crime in the area but added unoccupied homes are being targeted.

She said the police force does have information on the people involved, but investigators are asking for help from the community.

"I think the public knows who they are and that's why we're really urging people to come to us," Green said.

But even with her home being burgled, Mercer said her family isn't giving up.

"We're going to give it a chance," she said.

"It's definitely not what we were expecting. I grew up in Toronto without a security system and now I'm pricing the biggest security systems that companies have to offer when I live on an island that has a smaller population than my high school."

