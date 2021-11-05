Bell Island blaze rips through former fish plant

A massive fire ripped through a former fish plant on Bell Island Thursday evening.

The building, steps away from the ferry terminal, was dilapidated and without power, according to Wabana mayor Gary Gosine.

Gosine told CBC News the fire began around 7:45 p.m. with the local volunteer fire department responding to battle it. He said it took about four hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

No firefighters were injured, he said.

The blaze destroyed much of the building. Gosine said RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.

