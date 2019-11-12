Bell Island house fire considered suspicious, say police
Police are asking for information from the public as they investigate a November 3 fire that destroyed an unoccupied home.
RCMP are asking for public assistance in investigation that destroyed an unoccupied home
The RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate possible arson on Bell Island.
The police said in a statement Tuesday that they suspect a house fire at 20 Carbage's Loop was set intentionally, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Police were called to the fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. The house, which was unoccupied, was completely destroyed, and the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Bell Island RCMP detachment at 709-488-3312 or leave information anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.