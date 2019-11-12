Bell Island house fire considered suspicious, say police

The RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate possible arson on Bell Island.

The police said in a statement Tuesday that they suspect a house fire at 20 Carbage's Loop was set intentionally, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police were called to the fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. The house, which was unoccupied, was completely destroyed, and the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Bell Island RCMP detachment at 709-488-3312 or leave information anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

