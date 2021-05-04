Bell Island dog uninjured after chewing on razor blade-filled cheese sandwich

The RCMP are investigating a report of animal endangerment after a Bell Island dog was found chewing on bread stuffed with cheese, shards of glass and razor blades.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Jolene Garland said a man on Basha's Lane found his pet chewing on something in the yard. He was able to take the bread away from the dog, who was uninjured.

Garland said the owner told police he had no idea where the bread had come from and wasn't aware of anyone with any complaints about his dog.

Police say the incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. on April 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell Island RCMP or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador