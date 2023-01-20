RCMP say sudden death on Bell Island was result of fight between 2 men

Police say two men got into an altercation and one man died. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

The RCMP say a sudden death last week on Bell Island was the result of a fight between two men.

In a press release Friday, the RCMP said two men, who knew each another, were involved in a physical altercation that began inside a home and then continued outside.

Police say one of the men died as a result of the fight, which happened Jan. 12.

At the time, the RCMP said the person died that night, but a press release the next day offered no further details about what happened.

A witness who lives near the scene also told CBC News there was an altercation at the house just before 11 p.m. that night. The witness said they heard some kind of commotion.

The RCMP has not said whether any charges will be laid.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador