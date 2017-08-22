Leave Bell Island only for work and essentials, Wabana mayor says

With a population of roughly 2,500, Bell island has been contending with five cases of COVID-19, but the mayor of the town on the island says people are faring well.

"The greater concern in our community are seniors but our hospital isn't overwhelmed," said Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine.

The community has stepped up to provide groceries and essentials to the people who are sick with the virus, some of whom, Gosine said, live in the local service district of Lance Cove, outside Wabana.

"We are frightened that we got it, but these people are great people. [They are] great citizens — corporate citizens in our community," he said.

"They are doing fine. These people will soon get back to living the way we are which is ... not as good as we're used to."

The MV Flanders ferry, pictured here docked in August 2018, operates the run between Portugal Cove and Bell Island. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Gosine, however, said there have been challenges with the two-ferry schedule between Bell Island and Portugal Cove, with what he says are frequent changes in the rules.

He commends the crew but said there has been a breakdown of communication.

"From the minister on down they have to start thinking about some of the things they're doing with our ferry service," Gosine said. "Because our ferry is our highway."

Without consultation with the ferry users committee, of which Gosine has been a member for 46 years, the province stopped allowing walk-on passengers on the deck and lounge area on Thursday, he said.

You don't just go over, buy a coffee and come on back. That's not allowed. - Gary Gosine

The decision was overturned by Sunday, and a new rule states people travelling for work must have a note from their employer.

The Department of Transportation and Works said officials from that department have been working with ferry user committees in the province, and says it rectified the issue for the small number of walk-on passengers.

"Since the accommodation was made this week, the number of walk-on essential workers travelling on the Bell Island route has been low and physical distancing has not been a challenge," said spokesperson Brian Scott.

Too much ferry traffic, mayor says

Gosine is also concerned that washrooms on both vessels have been closed to passengers during the 20-minute ride.

The Department of Transportation and Works said people are able to use washrooms if sea conditions allow, but encourage passengers to use the facilities at the terminal on the Portugal Cove side.

As for traffic on the vessels overall, Gosine said: "There's too much, as far as I'm concerned."

The view approaching Bell Island captivates those brave enough to come updeck. The island has an area of 34 square kilometres, its permietre mostly made up of sheer cliffs. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

"People [have] to adhere to the one-trip-a-week on essentials. And you don't just go over, buy a coffee and come on back. That's not allowed."

Ferry crews have noticed a decline in the number of passengers on all provincial ferries, Scott said. The steepest decline has been on the Strait of Belle Isle with just two passengers on the April 11 crossing from St. Barbe to Blanc Sablon.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, ferry passengers have to stay in their vehicles during crossings, and the number of trips has been reduced to allow crews time to clean.

Gosine is asking people to only go to St. John's when they need to, and hopes fewer trips will limit the possibility of the virus coming to the island.

