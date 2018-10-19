This Bell Island couple is planning a party to celebrate their $1M lotto win
It was the store clerk who alerted Lillian Gosse to her big win
When Lillian Gosse took a lottery ticket that she thought had won $20 to the store, the clerk's expression had her puzzled.
"She was just looking at it, so I asked if there was anything wrong with the ticket," Gosse said. She'd heard a $1-million ticket was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, but it wasn't hers.
Or so she thought.
"'You won a million dollars,'" Lillian recounted the store employee saying to her.
"At that point," Gosse said, "I didn't know where I was."
The ticket was a MaxMillions winner, which are additional prizes drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot hits $50 million.
'Really grateful'
She got to tell her husband, Gord, the good news — after she stopped crying and shaking — when she got home from the store.
The two plan to share the wealth with the people they love the most — three children and five grandchildren.
"I'm going to give them a chunk of money and tell them to do what you like with it," Gord said.
"I am really, really grateful I could help them all," Lillian said, fighting back tears at a cheque presentation on Friday.
Buying a new chair is on their to-do list, and so is a party to celebrate the seven-figure win.
There could be a trip in the near future, too, the couple said.
Somewhere warm?
"Maybe," said Lillian.
"Carbonear or somewhere," said Gord, with a grin.