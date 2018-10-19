This Bell Island couple is planning a party to celebrate their $1M lotto win

When Lillian Gosse took a lottery ticket that she thought had won $20 to the store, the clerk's expression had her puzzled.

"She was just looking at it, so I asked if there was anything wrong with the ticket," Gosse said. She'd heard a $1-million ticket was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, but it wasn't hers.

Or so she thought.

"'You won a million dollars,'" Lillian recounted the store employee saying to her.

"At that point," Gosse said, "I didn't know where I was."

The ticket was a MaxMillions winner, which are additional prizes drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot hits $50 million.

'Really grateful'

She got to tell her husband, Gord, the good news — after she stopped crying and shaking — when she got home from the store.

The two plan to share the wealth with the people they love the most — three children and five grandchildren.

"I'm going to give them a chunk of money and tell them to do what you like with it," Gord said.

"I am really, really grateful I could help them all," Lillian said, fighting back tears at a cheque presentation on Friday.

What do you do when you win a million dollars? Have a party, of course. (Submitted by ALC)

Buying a new chair is on their to-do list, and so is a party to celebrate the seven-figure win.

There could be a trip in the near future, too, the couple said.

Somewhere warm?

"Maybe," said Lillian.

"Carbonear or somewhere," said Gord, with a grin.