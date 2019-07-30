Bell Island is getting a family doctor back — at least for a little while

A family physician will be returning to the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island in the coming weeks for an 11-week contract. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Efforts from residents of Bell Island to bring a family physician back to the community may have paid off — at least, for now.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine said Dr. Firas Ayar will return to the community at some point in the coming weeks to begin an 11-week contract under Eastern Health.

Ayar left the community in September after serving in the community for seven years, leaving the island without a family physician and only one person working in the emergency room at the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre.

Residents began a campaign to bring Ayar back to the community earlier this month, posting memories and support for Ayar in a Facebook group called the Bell Island Grand Seduction.

"Do I think the seduction worked?… I think Dr. Ayar was already seduced by being on Bell Island for six or seven years," said Ken Kavanagh, who created the group. "I think what the campaign did and the Facebook page did was to simply provide a platform for people to show him, and they showed him in spades."

Gosine said residents are "overwhelmed" by the doctor's impending return.

"As the mayor of this town I feel very happy. It will mean prosperity back again for this town."

Gosine said Ayar's presence is essential to the community's future, especially for seniors.

Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine says Dr. Ayar's return is a move toward prosperity on Bell Island. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Ayar won't be working nights or weekends under the new contract, according to Gosine, but the mayor said the health authority is working to bring more nurse practitioners into the community to help fill the gaps. His housing will also be paid for and living arrangements have already been decided.

With his return, Gosine says efforts will now shift to keeping him on Bell Island.

"We got 11 weeks, but we want him back permanently," he said.

"He cared for every one of his patients with love, compassion and professional knowledge to help every single one of them.… Everybody loves him, and is welcoming him to come back."

Kavanagh said he hopes Eastern Health will quickly find a solution that works for everyone.

"This community needs to get behind this doctor and to put pressure on Eastern Health to make sure they provide him with whatever he needs to stay here.… [That] he not only comes to serve in his medical expertise on the island, but also has a quality life here."