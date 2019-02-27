Bell Island addictions support group marks milestone, and grim anniversary

This February marks two years since Darryl Gosine died of a drug overdose, an anniversary his uncle plans to celebrate with the 100th meeting of a drug support group established in his memory.

Gary Gosine is the mayor of Wabana, the largest town on Bell Island. He also runs the support group in his spare time.

"It is challenging, but I'm doing it as his uncle. I'm not the mayor. It's pretty emotional to me," he said.

Darryl Gosine lived a troubled life of addiction and drug-related crime. He overdosed on Feb. 17, 2017, shortly after being released from jail.

His uncle said Darryl was revived several times, but his brain was deprived of oxygen. He died surrounded by family at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

"I had to watch him actually pass away and I wouldn't want to see anybody else go through it," Gosine said.

"There's no question, it was a hard experience."

100 meetings later

On the heels of Darryl's passing, Gary Gosine made a promise to Darryl's mother to address the problem of addictions on Bell Island.

With community partners, Gosine established a weekly support group, called Unity In Our Community, which will hold its 100th meeting on Wednesday night.

It's a place for people in the midst of recovering from addictions, and their families. Gosine said together they've managed to prevent people from committing suicide, and have gotten relapsed users back into the group.

Gosine said week-by-week the stigma around addiction is becoming less and less.

"We're learning every week, it's not about the addict, it's about the addiction they got," he said. "It's no worse than alcohol, smoking, gambling, shopping, whatever."

Bell Island is home to about 2,200 people. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Drug addiction is a major problem on Bell Island. With a population just over 2,000, a clean needle exchange program handed out about 3,000 needles a month last year.

Drug users on the island do not have access to methadone or suboxone, but the province says plans are in the works.

Gosine said he hasn't been involved in those talks, and feels offended by that, but hopes it will be available soon.

"I'm praying in the next few days it becomes a reality," he said. "I'm praying … that we're going to get it sooner rather than later."

