N.L. composer Bekah Simms nominated for classical Juno Award

Newfoundland-born composer Bekah Simms tuned into the livestream announcement of the Juno Award nominees on Wednesday knowing her music had been submitted for consideration.

But her nomination came as a surprise.

"I thought that the people who'd been nominated got an email like three weeks ago and this was just the big unveiling of everything," she said.

"I didn't realize that we would all find out live at the same time, so it was extremely thrilling."

Simms' piece Granitic is one of five nominated for classical composition of the year.

It's written for 10 musicians and electronics, based on the instrumentation of Italian composer Fausto Romitelli, using what Simms calls an "unusual combination" of instruments.

A focus on texture

Simms said her compositions skew melody and harmony, and focus on textures and using extended techniques to find the music in what might otherwise be considered "non-musical sounds."

"I like artistic processes and compositional processes where I feel like I learn something after I'm finished. That's what's satisfying to me," she said.

"If I explore the possibilities of sound or timbre or colour on an instrument, or a collection of instruments, that is what I'm interested in and I want to hear what they can do, not what kind of melody they can make, because a melody can be played on any instrument."

Simms' debut, Impurity Chains, contains the now-Juno nominated composition Granitic. (Dan Tapper)

Granitic was recorded for Simms' debut album, Impurity Chains, and features performances by fellow Newfoundlanders and Labradorians Evan Bowen and Andrew Noseworthy.

I feel like I skipped a couple steps or something, it feels very sudden. - Bekah Simms

Simms said the nomination is an early success, considering it comes from her first commercial release.

"I feel like I skipped a couple steps or something, it feels very sudden," she said.

"The Juno [nomination] for classical composition of the year is something that a lot of people like my teachers in composition, for example, have received, and it's something that I would identify as a long-term goal and it just seemed to have happened very soon."

Singing MUN's praises

One of those teachers was Andrew Staniland, who Simms studied with at Memorial University, and credits for her growth as a composer.

"I sing MUN's praises everywhere I go. I loved studying at MUN," she said.

"There was a ton of opportunities in every single thing that you were interested in about music. I got to perform a lot while I was at MUN, I got to write a lot while I was at MUN. It felt very holistic."

Simms is now completing her doctorate of musical arts at the University of Toronto and is in the early stages of writing her first orchestral work to be performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

But first, she'll learn whether or not she's a Juno Award winner. The awards will be handed out March 11-17 in London, Ont.

