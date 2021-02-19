Taking the shot: Meet 2 Black photographers who are changing our perspectives

Ife Alaba chatting with Bright Kundai Kakomo and Munyaradzi Siyawamwaya, the photographers behind Skkynation Media. This interview was recorded before the current lockdown. (CBC/Mark Cumby)

In its bio on Instagram, Skkynation Media describes itself as the "home of the creative minds" — a fitting description for their eye-catching feed, which is filled with vibrant and inventive portraits.

Bright Kundai Kakomo and Munyaradzi Siyawamwaya are the photographers behind Skkynation Media, a St. John's based photography and videography company.

Ife Alaba sat down with Kakomo and Siyawamwaya to chat about their business as part of our new segment Being Black in N.L.

"We started by taking portraits," said Kakomo.

Then as time went on, we kinda realized that people were liking the creative culture which we kind of made. Sort of a trend of just trying to be creative and do different artwork."

WATCH the interview with Skkynation Media here:

This segment was recorded before the current lockdown.

About Being Black in N.L.

You may already be familiar with Ife Alaba — she is one of the charismatic hosts of our CBC Newfoundland and Labrador series Stuffed.

Alaba is also hosting our new segment Being Black in N.L. In celebration of Black History Month, Alaba is chatting with members of the Black community about their life, businesses and passions. Watch out for more Being Black in N.L. right here, on our social media channels and on Here & Now.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

