So sweet: Meet the bakers behind Ronald's Delicacies Treats

Tadiwa Ronald Rushambwa and Tadiwa Mugwise are the bakers of Ronald's Delicacies Treats. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

For Tadiwa Ronald Rushambwa, helping his mom in the kitchen back home in Zimbabwe inspired him to start his own business here in St. John's.

Rushambwa opened Ronald's Delicacies Treats in 2019. His first customer, Tadiwa Mugwise, now works alongside him, baking the delicious creations.

In 2020, Ronald's Delicacies Treats was licensed, allowing the business to sell its products at the St. John's Farmers' Market and local cafés, and online.

The response from the community has been positive, even amid the pandemic.

"We've actually gained a lot more support during the pandemic because people were home, nothing to do and things are closed. They just want something sweet," said Mugwise.

Check out Ife Alaba's conversation with Rushambwa and Mugwise in the latest instalment of Being Black in N.L.

WATCH | See Ife Alaba's interview with Ronald's Delicacies Treats

Being Black in NL: Ronald's Delicacies Treats CBC News Newfoundland 4:05 Ife Alaba chats with Tadiwa Ronald Rushambwa and Tadiwa Mugwise, the bakers of Ronald's Delicacies Treats - a home-based bakery in St. John's. 4:05

