From Jamaica to Labrador: Meet Const. Jevaughn Coley

Const. Jevaughn Coley, seen here in St. John's, is posted in Labrador City. (Submitted by Jevaughn Coley )

In the summer of 2014, Jevaughn Coley moved from Kingston, Jamaica, to St. John's, with his mom and brother.

"We actually visited here at first and then we just never went back home," he said with a big smile.

Five years later, Jevaughn made history in the province, becoming one of the first Black officers appointed to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

In the latest instalment of Being Black in N.L., Ife Alaba chatted virtually with Jevaughn, who is posted in Labrador City, about his journey and experience as an officer so far.

WATCH | See Ife Alaba's interview with Jevaughn

