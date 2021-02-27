A taste of Africa in St. John's: meet the owners of Afro Kitchen NL

Sunday and Christiana Emmanuel co-own Afro-Kitchen NL, a new business operating out a catering school on Torbay Road in St. John's. (CBC)

This week on Being Black in N.L., host Ife Alaba chats virtually with Sunday and Christiana Emmanuel, owners of Afro-Kitchen NL, a new business in St. John's operating out of Thyme Catering and Cooking School on Torbay Road.

They offer a wide variety of African meals including their signature and most popular dish: jollof rice.

"If you see our menu, every week we try to bring something special, something new. But there's one that's always constant on the menu — that's jollof rice," said Sunday Emmanuel.

More Being Black in N.L.

You may already be familiar with Ife Alaba — she is one of the charismatic hosts of our CBC Newfoundland and Labrador series Stuffed.

Alaba is also hosting our new segment Being Black in N.L. In celebration of Black History Month, Alaba is chatting with members of the Black community about their life, businesses and passions.

Watch out for more Being Black in N.L. right here, on our social media channels and on Here & Now.

Miss the first episode with Skkynation Media? Watch it here.

Ife Alba tries Afro Kitchen NL's jollof rice, one of their most popular dishes. (Ife Alaba )

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.