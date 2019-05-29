Who's selling beer at the St. John's Regatta? Not the Kinsmen, after dispute with committee

For the first time in almost four decades, the St. John's East Kinsmen volunteer organization will not be running the bustling beer tent at the annual Royal St. John's Regatta, blaming "arrogance" from the regatta committee.

Kinsmen secretary John Connolly says the committee responsible for organizing the rowing races and carnival-like activities around Quidi Vidi Lake has disrespected his group.

"It was the arrogance of the committee that led us to the decision that we can't deal with those type of people," said Connolly, adding the Kinsmen voted unanimously to cut ties ahead of the the 201st annual regatta, set for Aug. 7.

There were big crowds out and about for the 200th Royal St. John's Regatta in 2018. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

According to Connolly, the committee told the Kinsmen it has to check everything — including all their invoicing — before any beer sales are made.

"They want to have our last 37 years' worth of experience that we put into this," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday. "They want it now for themselves, and we're not willing to pass that over."

Chris Neary, president of the Regatta Committee, said this year's fee change is the same 10 per cent increase they're applying to all vendors.

Chris Neary, chairperson of the Regatta committee, serves up cake during a ceremony kicking off celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the races. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"This is our first increase in close to five years," Neary said in an emailed statement.

"For the Kinsmen we estimate it will be an additional $400 — depending on sales volume."

The committee is meeting Wednesday night to discuss whether or not there will be a beer garden at this year's St. John's Regatta, Neary said.

'Driving concessionaires away'

In the meantime, Connolly said the Kinsmen are open to running the beer tent in future, but added "things need to change at the regatta committee for us to go back."

All proceeds of the Kinsmen's beer sales go to local charities, like the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation, Connolly said.

But that depends on whether or not sales can make up the $15,000 it costs to run the beer tent, Connolly said.

While rowing races are the main focus of the regatta, many people come out for the food, games and atmosphere around the lake. (CBC)

"If it's a bad day, we lose money," said Connolly.

All Kinsmen members are "pretty upset" with the latest news from the regatta committee, Connolly said, and "the demands that they made on us."

"It has to do with money, there's no doubt in the world about it, the regatta committee wants more money all the time."

Registration fees for rowers have increased in recent years, and Connolly said fees for concessionaires are rising. He said the Kinsmen paid $2,500 four years ago, and $4,300 last year.

"They're driving concessionaires away, as far as I'm concerned," he said.

"If the regatta committee needs to make more money to operate what they're doing down there, it's about time that they started thinking outside the box and stopped hitting up the concessionaires."

People strolling by Quidi Vidi Lake on the morning of the 200th anniversary of the Royal St. John's Regatta. (St. John's Regatta/Twitter)

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador