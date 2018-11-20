Corner Brook's BeeHighve is now N.L.'s first licensed cannabis producer

A Corner Brook company is hoping to sweeten the pot — literally — for the province's cannabis users now that it officially has a license to cultivate from Health Canada.

BeeHighve just became the first company in the province licensed to produce cannabis, which means people in Newfoundland and Labrador will soon be able to buy locally-grown products at retail stores for the first time.

"The sky is the limit, actually," said Rita Hall, BeeHighve's CEO.

For now, all of the province's supply comes from companies based in mainland Canada.

Biome Grow, an Ontario-based company, has plans to build the province's largest production facility in the Bay St. George area next year.

This is BeeHighve's current headquarters in Wild Cove, just outside Corner Brook, in one of the old Teleglobe Canada buildings. (Jennifer Grudić/CBC)

BeeHighve is operating in one of the old Teleglobe Canada buildings on the outskirts of Corner Brook, and they're hoping to expand with plans to have 55,000 square feet in the province by 2021 and an additional 45,000 square feet in New Brunswick, Mark German, vice president of BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc., told CBC News.

"I think it will get the economy going here in Corner Brook," Hall said.

She's also hoping to boost the economy in New Brunswick, with plans for a facility on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation reserve, in Madawaska County.

Making munchies

Once the legislation for edible products is worked out and passed, Hall said BeeHighve plans to specialize in cannabis-infused treats made from Newfoundland and Labrador honey.

"Chocolates and brownies and cookies," she said. "And healthy edibles, too"

BeeHighve aims to produce cannabis-infused treats made from honey. (Jennifer Grudić/CBC)

In the meantime, she plans to start with some quick-growing cannabis strains and expand from there.

She'll have to send samples of everything BeeHighve grows to Health Canada to be approved, she said.

BeeHighve vice-president Mark German said once they're producing their own product line, they'll be able to sell it to the NLC for distribution to licensed retail stores.

Customers will also be able to buy their products online through the NLC's cannabis website, he said.

Hall said BeeHighve is just waiting for an occupancy permit, which should arrive in about two weeks, to get growing.

With files from Jennifer Grudić

