How a Good Samaritan used a mop to usher a wandering beaver to safety

A beaver wandering down the road in Port aux Basques is a rare sight — rare enough that one resident grabbed his mop to usher the animal to safety until someone could come take it away.

"It was back on to me, just waddling. I walked up to see what it was, and it was a beaver," says George Anderson, who lives in Port aux Basques in southwestern Newfoundland.

"It was pretty strange to me."

It just hid behind the car in the driveway. - George Anderson

The animal was nowhere near water, and on a hot, sunny day, it had Anderson worried. So, he grabbed whatever he had handy to guide Canada's national animal to safety.

"I didn't know if it would be aggressive, if there were any kids around or anything, so I got a mop and … walked down towards my house. It just hid behind the car in the driveway," he said.

"That [the mop] was the only thing I had at the time. And I didn't want to hurt it or anything."

Anderson said he called someone with the town to come to fetch the beaver, and in the three hours it took for someone to collect the animal, it just hung out on his lawn.

"It was just lying there, in the shade. I guess trying to get comfortable," he told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

"It was quiet, it wasn't making any noise or anything."

Anderson is not super familiar with beavers, but guesses this one was probably on the young side, possibly not fully grown.

Don't eat Canada's national animal

He sat outside with some of his neighbours and watched the beaver until officials arrived.

"We had some iced tea and the lady next door took some pictures and I guess it started to get out around on social media, people were driving around to look at it."

One visitor had a suggestion that was not particularly patriotic.

"There was one guy who said they were good to eat," Anderson said.

"I never had any interest in trying to find out what a beaver tastes like."

It's "for sure" the most time he's ever spent around a beaver in his lifetime, Anderson said, and he was happy to have helped get it to safety.

"It was something different anyway and if it survived because of that, that's OK by me. It's the first time that I've seen it in my lifetime, so I don't expect to see it anymore."

