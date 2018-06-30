U.K. children who tend graves of N.L. soldiers making Memorial Day visit

Six students from Beatrix Potter Elementary in the United Kingdom were in Brigus on Friday, marking a school tradition that started by chance nearly 15 years ago.

It began in November 2003, when a group of children from London went to the Commonwealth War Cemetery, near their school, to collect chestnuts.

Nurse Bertha Bartlett volunteered for service during the First World War, and died in London. She is the only woman buried among the 18 graves cared for by the British students. (CBC)

While there, the kids noticed that a group of 18 headstones stood out. They were untended, and even at that time of year, they had no poppies.

Those graves belonged to a young female nurse and 17 members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, all of whom had served during the First World War and died in London General Hospital.

The class took care of the graves as if they belonged to their own families. It's a tradition that continues today, and has now brought some of the students to the island to visit the homes of some Newfoundland counterparts.

"We started out doing it because we didn't really know who these people were, and now we do it because we know who they are and we know the families, and the families are grateful," said student Alice Goldberger.

Home of nurse Bertha Bartlett

Bertha Bartlett was from Brigus, the small town the children visited on Friday.

The young nurse volunteered for service during World War One. She died at 23, and her name is inscribed on the War Memorial in St. John's.

The students placed a wooden cross in memory of the only woman among the graves tended to by the classmates.

The students from Beatrix Potter Academy laid a cross at a memorial in Brigus during their visit to Newfoundland. (CBC)

"I feel really honoured because she looked after all the wounded and she got the Spanish flu from looking after them," said student Sophia Anderson.

Anderson is among the group of Beatrix Potter students who have spent the week learning about Newfoundland and its contributions to both world wars, as well as speaking with the relatives of the 18 people who lie in the graves they keep tidy.

Beatrix Potter Elementary student George Overy said it was an emotional day, being where Bertha Bartlett was from and learning about what her life in Newfoundland was like. (CBC)

Coming to Barrett's home has been emotional, the students said.

"It's interesting learning where she was from and her day-to-day lifestyle," said George Overy.

"It's absolutely amazing 'cause she helped soldiers get better and basically helped them get through their injuries," said Oscar Heard.

Participating in Memorial Day ceremony

Their time in Newfoundland has also brought home to the students the impact the war had on this province.

British student Alice Goldberger said that learning about the soldiers of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment brought home the impact their losses had on Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

"It was like a whole generation wiped out in Newfoundland and they did so much for us and they signed up," said Goldberger.

The students will still be in Newfoundland on July 1, which is observed as Memorial Day during the first half of the day.

On Sunday they will march with the Regiment to the War Memorial in downtown St. John's, on the 102nd anniversary of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel. They will have a place of honour at the annual ceremonies, which begin at 10:45 a.m., held at the site.

