Beatrice Hunter no longer running for federal NDP nomination

Beatrice Hunter has taken to Twitter to announce she is no longer running to become the federal New Democrat candidate vying for the Labrador seat.

"I regret to inform you that I am unable to run for NDP MP for Labrador for personal reasons," Hunter wrote on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Hunter — an Inuk mother and grandmother — had planned to take on long-time Liberal Yvonne Jones in the upcoming federal election.

Larry Flemming, an engineer from Churchill Falls, is running for the Conservatives.

Hunter is an activist who was jailed for 10 days for refusing to promise to stay away from the Muskrat Falls construction site.

She had previously told CBC News that she saw running for office as an option to continue peaceful and non-violent opposition to the hydro electric megaproject.

Hunter and other activists protested during the construction of Muskrat Falls over concerns that the flooding required for the project would increase methylmercury concentrations in the country food many Indigenous people in the area rely on and regularly eat.

In addition to the megaproject, Hunter pointed to concerns about the lack of access to gasoline in Rigolet, and said she was open to hearing the concerns of Labradorians.

It not not clear whether the decision not to run was made by Hunter herself or the NDP.

Hunter declined an interview with CBC.

