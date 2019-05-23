Beaton Tulk, former N.L. premier and longtime Liberal campaigner, dead at 75

Beaton Tulk signs copies of his memoir at the 2018 Liberal convention in Gander. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Beaton Tulk, a teacher and backroom organizer who made his way to the highest office in Newfoundland and Labrador politics, has died.

Tulk died early Thursday morning. He turned 75 the day before.

Brian Tobin hand-picked Tulk to succeed him as Liberal leader and thus premier in October 2000, when Tobin bolted from the premier's office for a return to federal politics.

Tulk ran the government for four months, while the party underwent what proved to be a divisive leadership campaign. Roger Grimes wound up winning the race, defeating John Efford and Paul Dicks.

Tulk quit his seat in 2002 for an unsuccessful run in a federal byelection. When he ran in the byelection for his old provincial seat — in effect aiming to replace himself in the House of Assembly — he lost to Tory Harry Harding.

He fought a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, which was first diagnosed 15 years ago.

After working as a teacher and principal, Tulk jumped to elected politics in 1979, representing the former district of Fogo.

Met Smallwood years before becoming premier

Years earlier, he had a brush with the premier's office when he made his way to the eighth floor of Confederation Building and was able to convince legendary premier Joey Smallwood to help him get a job at Churchill Falls, the hydroelectric project that was then under construction.

In a 2018 interview with CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, Tulk said he never thought he would call the premier's office home, even when he was an MHA.

Former premier Beaton Tulk, seated and centre, was visited by former colleagues in March. Back row: Roger Grimes, Brian Tobin, Kevin Aylward, George Furey, Paul DIcks, Danny Dumaresque. Front front: Bob Gosse, Dwight Ball, Tulk, Seamus O'Regan, Gary Anstey. (Submitted by Bob Gosse )

It was "never a job that I wanted," said Tulk.

A hardscrabble campaigner with an old-school approach to politics, Tulk sometimes found himself in hot water. In 1991, he was caught in a hiring scandal that also implicated Efford. Having been defeated in the 1989 election, Tulk was appointed as an assistant deputy minister in the Department of Social Services, and helped leak job interview questions to one of Efford's campaign workers.

Tulk, though, always remained popular with Liberal colleagues.

Last June, he received a standing ovation at the provincial Liberal convention.

Tulk, right, with then-premier Brian Tobin in 1997. Tobin hand-picked Tulk to succeed him three years later. (A Man of His Word, A Memoir)

In 2018, Tulk published A Man of My Word: A Memoir, recounting his career in public life.

In an interview last year, he described how fortunate he felt to have grown up in the Bonavista Peninsula community of Ladle Cove.

"I always believed I always grew up in a cocoon where everybody took care of everybody. There were no roads, there was no electricity, there was no television.… It was just a beautiful place."

