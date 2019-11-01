Beatboxing teen from St. George's heading to national competition

Kaden White grew up in a musical household but he could never quite get the feel of the drums — piano was his thing.

But at the end of this month, the 18-year-old from St. George's on Newfoundland's southwest coast will be putting his vocal percussion on display at a national beatboxing competition.

"To be a good beatboxer, it isn't necessarily that hard," White said.

"To be a great beatboxer and compete on a national level is very difficult. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication."

18-year-old Kaden White from St. George's is heading to Toronto at the end of the month for national beatboxing competition. He dropped by the CBC Radio station in Corner Brook to show off his skills. 0:48

For the last two years, White has dedicated countless hours to mastering his craft. He was introduced to beatboxing when he was 16 years old and a friend came home from Toronto with the new skill.

"When he beatboxed, everyone just looked at him. It was so cool, I wanted to feel that too, you know?"

Top 16

White applied to go to the annual Canadian Beatbox Championships last year but didn't get in.

This year, he made it into the top 16.

"I didn't think I'd have much of a chance to make it but I ended up placing 14th out of 16 so I just squeezed in here," White told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"But 14th is as good as first place in my opinion ... as long as I'm there."

With a small local beatboxing scene, White looks online for people to practice with. Through video chat, he competes with people around the world.

White, who said he practices five hours a day, will head to Toronto on Nov. 23 to put that practice to the test.

