Beatboxing teen from St. George's heading to national competition
Kaden White will compete in 90-second elimination round
Kaden White grew up in a musical household but he could never quite get the feel of the drums — piano was his thing.
But at the end of this month, the 18-year-old from St. George's on Newfoundland's southwest coast will be putting his vocal percussion on display at a national beatboxing competition.
"To be a good beatboxer, it isn't necessarily that hard," White said.
"To be a great beatboxer and compete on a national level is very difficult. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication."
For the last two years, White has dedicated countless hours to mastering his craft. He was introduced to beatboxing when he was 16 years old and a friend came home from Toronto with the new skill.
"When he beatboxed, everyone just looked at him. It was so cool, I wanted to feel that too, you know?"
Top 16
White applied to go to the annual Canadian Beatbox Championships last year but didn't get in.
This year, he made it into the top 16.
"I didn't think I'd have much of a chance to make it but I ended up placing 14th out of 16 so I just squeezed in here," White told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.
"But 14th is as good as first place in my opinion ... as long as I'm there."
With a small local beatboxing scene, White looks online for people to practice with. Through video chat, he competes with people around the world.
White, who said he practices five hours a day, will head to Toronto on Nov. 23 to put that practice to the test.
With files from Newfoundland Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.