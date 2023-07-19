Here's how you can stay safe when temperatures feel like 40 degrees

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health says it's important to minimize physical exertion during peak times of the day, check in on your neighbours and drink water long before you start to feel thirsty.

Everyone has different ways to beat the heat during summer's hottest days, but experts say it's important to take care of yourself and check in on those who are most vulnerable.

Record temperatures and humidity values are continuing to be felt across Newfoundland on Wednesday, with the humidex topping 40 in some areas of the Avalon Peninsula and central regions.

When it comes to temperatures that high, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said it's important to avoid being outside for prolonged periods of time during peak hours of the day like between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"I worry about those people who may be more vulnerable. You know, especially people who are older, may be living alone, may not have someone to check in on them," Fitzgerald said.

If you do have to be outside during the day, Fitzgerald said it's always a good idea to limit physical exertion during those peak hours, keep your environment as cool as possible and drink a lot of water — not just once you get thirsty.

The Gathering Place community health centre was busy Wednesday with people looking to cool down.

Associate executive director Kim Grant said the heat is particularly challenging for those who may not have a place to cool off.

"The heat is very oppressive," Grant said.

"It's difficult, you know, being outside, but in particularly if you don't have access to water, to lightweight clothing, hats, sunscreen, things like that. All the things we take for granted."

Kim Grant is the associate executive director of The Gathering Place in St. John's. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Grant said the centre is looking for donations of items that will help beat the heat, like hats, sunscreen and water bottles they can give to guests.

Those working in the heat are also coming up with their own strategies, like Dylan Tucker of the Johnny and Mae's food truck.

"A lot of the times we try to beat the heat by just trying to stay on the truck. As hot as it is on here, it's hotter out there in the sun," Tucker said.

"Today we were actually told that we can go into the little freezer back there and just sit down for five minutes, so that's going to be a lovely treat very soon."

Workplace N.L. issued a reminder for those working in the heat this week. Hot and humid conditions increase the risk of heat stress, especially for those who work in commercial kitchens, laundries, bakeries, construction and farming, the organization said Wednesday.

Early warning signs of heat stress may include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst and heavy sweating.

Workplace N.L. said if symptoms occur, move to a cool or shaded area to rest and drink water. If symptoms do not rapidly improve, seek medical attention.

Safe work practices to follow include:

Using fans or air conditioning.

Wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes.

Taking more frequent rest breaks.

Staying hydrated before, during and after work.

Drinking cool beverages with no caffeine or alcohol (every 30 minutes is recommended).

Using sunscreen and wearing a wide-brimmed hat when working in the sun.

Minimizing physically-demanding activities during peak temperature periods.

Creating shade with screens or umbrellas.

The Salvation Army is offering a place to cool off at its Centre of Hope in St. John's. The City of St. John's told CBC News in an email it doesn't have plans to open cooling centres, but is monitoring forecasts.