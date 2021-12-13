Beasts of land and sky in this week's audience photo gallery

This snow pony is ready for some winter fun at Stable Life. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Winter is a time when the land seems to sleep beneath its own snowy blanket, but this week we see that even though the snow is here, the menagerie of creatures (and their human friends) that call Newfoundland and Labrador home are far from asleep just yet.

And, if you intend to go out and enjoy the province, why not send us a few pics to share the experience? Check out these amazing shots, then read to the bottom to find out how to submit your own.

Judging by that smile, Ollie seems to have had a fun time exploring the woods around Burgeo before the snow. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Bidgood's Park in the Goulds is seasonably frosted. (Submitted by Robyn Lush)

This gorgeous, stark scene from Rocky Harbour was ironically sent in by Lez Snow, even though we're sure more is on the way. (Submitted by Lez Snow)

Alexandria Sheppard says next to tennis balls and the dog park, snow is one of her dog Sadie's favorite things. (Submitted by Alexandria Sheppard)

A cool winter's night in Sheshatshiu. (Submitted by Sheila Blake)

Battered, but still standing, this house in Ochre Pit Cove in Conception Bay lives to see another winter sunrise. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Snow collects on a not-quite frozen river during the first snowfall of the season near Elliston. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Bald Eagles are no strangers to Norris Arm, but they don't always smile for the camera as we are seeing here. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase)

Timber the golden retriever pup enjoys their first winter near the Ashuanipi River in Labrador. (Submitted by Jessica Penney)

Sea and sky and just a bit of snow on a crisp day in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Christmas is fast approaching, as this lobster pot tree in Leading Tickles can attest. (Submitted by Rodger Rowsell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Insta would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.