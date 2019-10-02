Sweet like blueberries: Local hunter uses bear oil for cooking and more

Joel Dixon of Gander believes in using as much of an animal as possible. That's why this year, when he caught a bear, he made sure he saved the meat, the pelt — and the fat.

You may not think of bear fat as an appealing source of cooking oil, but Dixon says its usefulness, and its taste, might surprise you. It's all thanks to the animal's sweet diet, he said.

"These bears, they're feeding primarily on blueberries and partridgeberries. The fat itself is very sweet," he said.

Dixon said it's a bit more work to make sure to use the whole animal, but worth it in the end.

The end result of his efforts is a bottle of oil perfect not only for cooking but for several other household uses, he said.

The process

Turning the bear's four kilograms of fat into about a litre of oil is a multi-step process.

"As I was butchering this bear, I would take the slabs of fat that came off the back of the bear and put that into a separate cheese cloth sack and put that away, because I knew ahead of time that I was going to be rendering them this fat."

Joel Dixon collected about four kilograms of bear fat from his fall harvest and rendered it down to collect one litre of oil to store. (submitted/Joel Dixon )

He was careful to cut the fat as cleanly as possible, without muscle attached. He then froze the fat and cut it, still frozen, into chunks to make the oil.

Using his kitchen stove, he rendered the chunks on a low heat for an hour, creating a layer of fat on the bottom of the pot. He then raised the heat, stirring constantly, turning the fat chunks into cracklings.

"Once it's all rendered down, you can see it change colour," he said. "The cracklings will have this brown kind of deep fried colour."

After draining the liquid through a cheese cloth, his new oil was ready for use. Dixon stores it in his freezer, taking it out as needed. When fully prepped, the fat is a white solid like lard.

Plenty of uses

Dixon uses the bear oil to add a flavour to his food, which is cooked using only cast iron pans.

But the survivalism enthusiast says the oil has plenty non-culinary uses as well.

It can be used to waterproof and supple leather, to burn as fuel in an oil lamp, and to clean knives, he said.

"If you're planning on butchering an animal, you don't want to be oiling your knives with any kind of synthetics," Dixon said.

"Bear fat is completely edible, so it's a great way to oil your knives."

People are generally shocked when he shows them the bear oil, Dixon said. But he hopes that with education, its use will become more commonplace.

"You have to prepare it right. You have to store it right," he said.

"But when it's used in the right way, it it's delicious."

