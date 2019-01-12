Skip to Main Content
1 person dead after cabin fire near Springdale
New

1 person dead after cabin fire near Springdale

The fire was near the town of Beachside, which is north of Springdale.

RCMP say more details will likely be released Monday

CBC News ·
Police say one person is dead after a cabin fire near Springdale. (CBC)

One person is dead following a cabin fire near the town of Beachside, according to police.

The RCMP got a call about the fire just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the force.

She said police expect to provide more details on Monday.

Beachside is north of Springdale, just across Notre Dame Bay from Little Bay Islands.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|