1 person dead after cabin fire near Springdale

One person is dead following a cabin fire near the town of Beachside, according to police.

The RCMP got a call about the fire just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the force.

She said police expect to provide more details on Monday.

Beachside is north of Springdale, just across Notre Dame Bay from Little Bay Islands.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador