Fatal fire that levelled cabin not believed suspicious, say RCMP

The chief medical examiner has been brought in to investigate a man's death, after fire levelled a cabin near Beachside, N.L., over the weekend.

RCMP from the Springdale detachment were called to a cabin fire in the Southern Arm area just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A 59-year-old man was found dead inside the cabin.

He was the only person inside at the time, RCMP said.

The Springdale RCMP detachment said the investigation is ongoing, but there is "nothing suspicious or criminal suspected."

RCMP fire investigators were called to the scene, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

