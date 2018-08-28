Premier's office could have done more to save BBMs during harassment investigation, says report

The premier's office should have done more to make sure BlackBerry instant messages (BBM) weren't deleted during an investigation involving two cabinet ministers, says the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

CBC News filed an access request asking for every instant message sent or received by the premier's senior staff in the period leading up to when MHAs came forward and publicly complained of harassing behaviour by two cabinet ministers.

The duty to assist required more than just passive reliance that staff involved will halt the deletion of messages. - Donovon Molloy in his report

But the premier's office said it didn't have any messages, even though officials routinely use the instant messaging platform to communicate with each other.

The premier's communications director, for example, was seen during this period using BBM to tell other communications staff which ministers reporters wished to interview outside the House of Assembly.

The premier's office said it was just following the government policy on instant messages, which says they are considered transitory records, which can be deleted.

But if any messages exist when a request comes in, by law they must be preserved.

'Request should trigger preservation'

CBC News asked information and privacy commissioner Donovan Molloy to investigate the handling of the messages.

In his report released Tuesday, he said the premier's office should have moved faster to ensure messages aren't deleted.

"That request should trigger the preservation of all records, whether viewed as transitory or otherwise," Molloy wrote in his report.

Donovan Molloy, N.L.'s privacy commissioner, says the premier's office failed in its duty to assist the access to information request. (Johnny Hodder/CBC)

"The duty to assist required more than just passive reliance that staff involved will halt the deletion of messages."

Documents obtained by CBC News through a separate access request showed it took weeks for some staff to sign off that they had searched their devices for any BBM messages.

"As more time passes between actively informing staff that destruction must be halted and obtaining a response to whether any records exist, the likelihood increases of the deletion of responsive records, either inadvertently or intentionally," Molloy wrote in the report.

Clarifying of policy

Several sources have told CBC News that staff are told some sensitive topics shouldn't be discussed over email, where it can be saved and subject to access to information requests, but instead use the phone or instant messaging like BBM.

The premier's office insists that it's following government policy.

That policy, created by the Chief Information Officer, states that any messages, including BBMs that discuss government business, should be preserved, but also says that anything in an instant message can be considered transitory, which means it can be deleted any time.

Molloy said the office of the chief information officer has agreed to clarify the policy.

Molloy has also recommended the premier's office review its policies around instant messages. It has 10 business days to respond to that recommendation in writing.

