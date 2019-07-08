Cargo ship leaves Bay Bulls 1 week after running aground

A cargo ship from Antigua is on its way to Scotland after spending a week stuck in Bay Bulls.

The MV BBC Oregon ran aground in the small port town outside St. John's on June 30. It stayed hung up there while Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada conducted investigations.

"After an assessment of the damage report and the vessel owner's response plan, the MV BBC Oregon was given clearance by Transport Canada and departed Bay Bulls on Sunday afternoon en route to Scotland," reads a statement from the coast guard.

The MV BBC Oregon sits in the harbour in Bay Bulls on June 30. (Canadian Coast Guard/Submitted)

There were no injuries and no pollution reported after the ship ran aground. Another vessel towed the ship off the rocks as the tide came in.

The TSB will review the data it collected to determine if any further investigations are required.

As of Monday afternoon, the ship was safely sailing in the North Atlantic off St. John's.

