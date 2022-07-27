Bay d'Espoir Highway open again, as six forest fires burn in N.L.

The Bay d'Espoir Highway, which connects thousands of people on the Connaigre Peninsula to the rest of Newfoundland and Labrador, reopened around 8:00 NT Wednesday morning, according to the provincial forest fire duty officer Bryan Oke.

The highway was closed overnight because crews and helicopters were not available to determine if the road was safe for drivers to navigate in the dark. Police closed the road on Sunday when the fire first broke out after lightning moved through the area. Traffic started flowing through the area intermittently on Monday evening, and the road reopened to more traffic on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Oke says they've revised the size of the fire by using a global positioning system to get a more accurate measure. He said the forest fire is covering 741 hectares — larger than 1,800 football fields. He said they originally used thermal imaging to estimate the size of the fire, and smoke skewed the reading, giving them an estimate of just over 1000 hectares.

The fire, which has been out of control for a number of days, is one of six active forest fires in the province. There are fires burning at Conway Lake, Paradise Lake, Deer Pond, and in two places near Newton Lake.

People from the Connaigre Peninsula were stranded on the north side of the highway blockade when the road was closed, and some even spent nights sleeping in their vehicles, trying to get home to the island's south coast.

It has also cut people off from medical care at the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor. There is currently no doctor at the peninsula's heath centre due to staffing shortages. In a posting to its website, Central Health said the emergency room is closed until Thursday at 8:00 a.m. NT. The health authority had offered a virtual emergency room and air ambulance during the road closure.

