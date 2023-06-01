Watch these car enthusiasts hit the road ahead of the Bay Wheels car show

The CBC's Mark Cumby hit the road with some amazing rides as part of the Bay Wheels Car Show.

The annual Bay Wheels Car Show is a highlight on the calendar for car enthusiasts across Newfoundland, and this year's edition is about to rev up.

Organizer Harold Akerman says the show started in 1988 as a fundraiser for charity and the Orange Lodge in Cupids. Many shows later, he still gets a kick out of it every year.

The show is happening at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts this weekend.

Ross Dawe of Cupids goes every year with the 'Cupids Gang,' a group of car-loving friends who drive all across the province.

See Akerman, Dawe and have a sneak peek at their incredible rides in the video above.