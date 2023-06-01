Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Watch these car enthusiasts hit the road ahead of the Bay Wheels car show

Hundreds of cars will be on display this weekend, and these enthusiasts can't wait to see them.

Hundreds of cars will be on display this weekend

CBC News ·

The Cupids Car Gang rolls into Bay Wheels

3 hours ago
Duration 2:03
The CBC's Mark Cumby hit the road with some amazing rides as part of the Bay Wheels Car Show.

The annual Bay Wheels Car Show is a highlight on the calendar for car enthusiasts across Newfoundland, and this year's edition is about to rev up.

Organizer Harold Akerman says the show started in 1988 as a fundraiser for charity and the Orange Lodge in Cupids. Many shows later, he still gets a kick out of it every year.

The show is happening at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts this weekend.

Ross Dawe of Cupids goes every year with the 'Cupids Gang,' a group of car-loving friends who drive all across the province.

See Akerman, Dawe and have a sneak peek at their incredible rides in the video above. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Mark Cumby

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now