Keeping metal out of the woods and water with a free dumpster

It only took two weeks for this huge metal bin to be filled to capacity.

The Bay St. George South Area Development Association had no trouble finding old appliances, snowmobile parts and other metal junk to throw in it — things that might otherwise be dumped in the forests or along the beaches in the area.

"We've got a beautiful environment, lots of natural resources to prosper, maintain and preserve," said Travis Hulan, a coordinator with the development corporation's Eco Action project.

Hulan and the group opened the bin up for any public drop-offs, placing it near their headquarters in Cartyville, on the Newfoundland's west coast.

They advertised with hopes of getting people's attention, and it paid off promptly. Their first bin has been sent to St. John's and a second one is on its way in.

Hulan said the area — like many places in the province — has a problem with illegal dumping. Metal junk is commonly found along their beaches, he said.

Initially, the goal was to clean those areas. The group identified a few problem areas and set out to clean them up. They also decided to open the bin for public disposal.

The Bay St. George South area does a spring cleanup, which is coming up in a few weeks, but Hulan said it was important to start their metal bin initiative beforehand.

"This is a good approach to get started before spring cleanup, and bring awareness to the importance of avoiding illegal dumping," he said.

