Police save pet birds from car crash, but not without a few ruffled feathers

The Mounties may be known to always get their man — but this past December, they got their birds, too.

The feathered feat happened when two officers with the Bay. St George RCMP responded to the call of a single-vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Crabbes River.

The man and the woman inside had made it out of the car, but their two pet budgies were still in the back seat.

"I just saw the look on Annemarie's face — like, oh, we have to go get these birds out," recalled Const. Holly Marquie, of her partner's reaction upon arriving at the scene.

It was easier said than done to get to the car, which had gone off the road and into a steep ditch, before landing right-side up.

"We made our way down the embankment, which was a struggle.," she said.

"[There was] snow at points up to our shoulders … and there was ice and water."

'It was pretty comical'

Marquie and her partner slogged on, reaching a passenger side door to find the mangled cage, swaddled in a blanket.

"We did see the birds, and they did seem to be OK. So we just grabbed the cage out of the car and took it back to the police vehicle, through a lot of pulling and helping each other get through the snow," she said, adding a passing vehicle did stop to watch the spectacle.

"It must've been a sight to see the two of us just struggling with this bird cage."

The weight of the cage was a bit of a puzzle to the officers, a mystery solved when the owners removed the blanket in the back seat of the police cruiser.

"They started pulling out a bunch of random objects from the bird cage, a couple of which were 10-pound dumbbell weights," Marquie said.

Amid the kerfuffle, the budgies escaped the cage and began flapping frantically in the car, flying into the clear Plexiglas divider.

"Eventually, they did calm down though. And the owners were able to grab them and put them back into the cage, said Marquie, adding police tape helped secure it all together.

"They did get it all back together, but it was pretty comical."

With a somewhat-intact cage, the budgies and owners were reunited, and Marquie had a memorable experience to add to her Mountie resumé.

"I tend to find myself in all sorts of unusual situations, so it's just another story to add to the list."

