Attempted murder charge laid against Bay St. George man

A 33-year-old man from the Bay St. George area of Newfoundland has been charged with attempted murder in what police say is a domestic incident involving estranged partners.

Eric Young remains in custody after a court appearance in Stephenville Monday.

RCMP say officers responded to a 911 call at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said Young fled the area but was taken into custody in the area of Montana Drive in Stephenville.

A woman was treated at hospital for non life-threatening injuries and later released, according to the RCMP.

Young also been charged with overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence, assault, breaking and entering, mischief, theft under $5,000, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

The latter charge was laid Monday, after police said they learned more details after speaking to the woman.

RCMP say the man and the woman know each other, and the investigation is ongoing.