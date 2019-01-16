Hello, Disney cruise, say N.L.'s latest lotto winners

The latest lottery winner in Newfoundland and Labrador is planning a Disney cruise, a Leafs game and even maybe a motorcycle for her husband.

Jennifer Penny went for the lump sum of $1.5 million on her Super Set For Life ticket.

Penny had bought a $4 Set For Life ticket and won $20, and then used that to buy the Super Set For Life scratch card that won her the option of either $100,000 a year for 20 years or a $1.5 million lump sum.

"I was on the parking lot of my daughters' school and scratched the ticket while I was waiting for them," Penny said in a press release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

"When I saw the three swimming fins symbols my hands started to shake."

Penny, who works in housekeeping at a seniors home in Bay Roberts, said she has no immediate plans to leave her job, but is looking into buying tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game in the near future.

"I need to let this all sink in before deciding on that, but it would not be right away," said Penny.

"I could never leave the home stuck. When I do retire they will be given a lot of notice."

Penny said she'll treat her husband Marven to a Harley Davidson, something he's always dreamed of owning, but never expected to be able to purchase.

The lotto kiosk in Beaver Plaza in Bay Roberts, where Penny bought the ticket, will receive a sellers prize of one per cent.

