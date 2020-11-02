Man accused of sexually assaulting retirement centre resident, claiming he was a nurse

Police say a 44-year-old man from Brigus, N.L., sexually assaulted a resident at the Bay Roberts Retirement Centre, after claming he was a licensed nurse.

Christopher Power was arrested by the Bay Roberts RCMP on Aug. 16, after being alerted by the centre staff on the same day.

However, it was only last week that police laid charges, including sexual assault, uttering forged documents, falsifying documents, and using the title of licensed practical nurse when not qualified to do so.

Police say the Bay Roberts Retirement Centre fully co-operated with their investigation of Power, who was a personal-care attendant.

No other details related to the case were immediately available, including when the alleged sexual assault happened.

Power is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.

