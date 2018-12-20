Shipping container fire claims life of longtime Bay Roberts employee

The man who died in a shipping container fire at the municipal garage in Bay Roberts on Wednesday was a valued employee who worked for the town for 35 years, according to the town's mayor.

Philip Wood said he was "a good employee, quiet, came to work every day."

Police said they received a call about the fire at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire was in a shipping container used to store recyclables collected in the town and was in a fenced-in yard, according to the RCMP.

The local fire department managed to put the fire out without much trouble, and nobody realized anybody was in the container, Wood said.

The man didn't show up for work at 7:30 a.m. as scheduled — despite his car being in the lot — and that's when people and the police began to look for him, according to Wood.

Bay Roberts Mayor Phillip Wood says the man found in the shipping container was a good employee. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

His body was found around noon, Wood said.

He would not have been working at the time of the fire, and police said the incident is not considered to be criminal, nor an industrial accident.

The fire was contained to the shipping container, Wood said, and it's unclear whether there was an explosion, as tweeted by the town's fire department.

'Sad and difficult situation'

The man worked with the town for 35 years.

"It's a very sad and difficult situation," Wood said, adding that the town is providing emotional support to the town's employees.

Occupational health and safety officers from Service NL were on the scene conducting an investigation Wednesday afternoon and remained there on Thursday.

The RCMP is also investigating the incident with the province's office of the chief medical examiner, as is the fire commissioner's office, according to police.

Wood said regular operations at the site had resumed.

