Pictures of Bay Roberts break-in suspects released by police
Police say a flashlight with a small glass breaker was used to smash one business' window
Police have released images of two suspects in two separate business break-ins in the Bay Roberts area.
The Brigus and South River businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday, according to a release sent Friday afternoon by the Bay Roberts RCMP.
The images show two people: one in jeans, a black hoodie and a black insulated vest; the other in jeans, a grey hoodie and a yellow mask.
A flashlight with a tiny metal tip used to break glass was used to smash a window in one of the businesses, according to Cpl. Bill Miller.
He said it seemed to be a specialized type of flashlight that would be found in emergency kits, and that it was the first time he'd seen something like it used for a break in.
"Usually, it's a tire iron or a crow bar," he said.
Police said a number of items were stolen from one of the businesses, but that they would not be commenting on what they were.
The Bay Roberts RCMP is asking anyone with information about the break-ins to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.