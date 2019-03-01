Pictures of Bay Roberts break-in suspects released by police

Police have released images of two suspects in two separate business break-ins in the Bay Roberts area.

The Brigus and South River businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday, according to a release sent Friday afternoon by the Bay Roberts RCMP.

The images show two people: one in jeans, a black hoodie and a black insulated vest; the other in jeans, a grey hoodie and a yellow mask.

The suspects used a flashlight with a metal tip to smash the windows of one business. (Submitted by Bay Roberts RCMP)

A flashlight with a tiny metal tip used to break glass was used to smash a window in one of the businesses, according to Cpl. Bill Miller.

He said it seemed to be a specialized type of flashlight that would be found in emergency kits, and that it was the first time he'd seen something like it used for a break in.

"Usually, it's a tire iron or a crow bar," he said.

Police say the suspects used a flashlight like this. (Submitted by bay Roberts RCMP)

Police said a number of items were stolen from one of the businesses, but that they would not be commenting on what they were.

The Bay Roberts RCMP is asking anyone with information about the break-ins to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers.

