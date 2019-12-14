N.L. government moving 2 ambulances from Clarke's Beach to Bay Roberts

The town of Bay Roberts will soon be home to two ambulances, operated by Collin's Ambulance Services.

There are currently no ambulances based in the Conception Bay North town, so the Department of Health and Community Services has repositioned two of the three ambulances operating out of Clarke's Beach.

MHA Pam Parsons says the change comes after residents, community leaders and first responders expressed concerns Bay Roberts — the town with the district's highest population — did not have adequate ambulance service.

Pam Parsons is the MHA for Harbour Grace - Port de Grave. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"Say for example someone has an emergency in Bay Roberts. An ambulance has to come from Clarke's Beach to service that emergency," Parsons said.

"Given the demand, Bay Roberts does have the largest population here in our vicinity, so it's literally a repositioning of services to meet these demands."

Collin's Ambulance Services has set up a new property in Bay Roberts to operate from and Parsons said they should have the necessary changes in place to begin operating out of the town in the coming days.

No disruption of services

Even though Clarke's Beach is losing two of its three ambulances, Parsons stressed the change will not negatively impact services.

"Residents of Clarke's Beach are not to worry, there still is an ambulance located in that town," she said.

"The neighbouring community of Brigus also has [ambulances] located in that town. We've got two located in Spaniards Bay, as well as two more located and operating in Harbour Grace."

Parsons said Bay Roberts is an expanding community and the plan to relocate ambulances from Clarke's Beach has been on the radar for a while.

