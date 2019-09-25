Bay Roberts seeks $500 fee for Airbnbs to level the playing field

At least one community is following in Bonavista's footsteps and looking to collect some taxes on Airbnbs.

In Bay Roberts, the town has started collecting an annual flat fee of $500 from the people running Airbnbs in the area.

Mayor Phillip Wood said council got a letter of complaint about Airbnb owners not being charged as business operators, prompting the town to track down which homes were operating as Airbnbs.

"It was pretty easy, actually, because they advertise online," Wood said.

"There are a large number in the entire area, of course; one estimate was approximately 300 within an hour's drive of the town of Bay Roberts itself."

That's not as harsh as measures taken in Bonavista, where the town has resorted to cutting off services to homes operating as Airbnbs until they pay the town's business rate.

A quick search on Airbnb shows a number of listings in the Bay Roberts area. (AirBnB)

Wood said Bay Roberts doesn't want to penalize Airbnb owners, and he acknowledges Airbnb popularity has skyrocketed in rural Newfoundland in recent years, but he wants to see a more competitive opportunity for traditional bed and breakfasts.

"The Town of Bay Roberts, and I'm sure most communities, are not opposed to Airbnbs because of course they bring people to their community, which are able to help the economy," Wood said.

"We encourage them to come, but what we would like to do is to have an even playing field, because of course there are also hotels and motels in our area and these places pay the business tax, they pay staff."

Making it an even market is a tall order, Wood acknowledged, but he hopes collecting on the $500 annual fee creates more a feeling of fairness among owners.

"I don't know that we'll ever get that totally even playing field, but if we can move in that direction whereby we can make everyone sort of happy that everybody is paying their share, so to speak, we would be happy," he said.

Finding common ground

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador has arranged discussions at its upcoming convention in November to discuss Airbnb with owners and community leaders, Wood said, which will be a good chance for some productive discussion.

"I think it's only fair that we all work together and come together on some kind of common ground."

Larry Laite of Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador said his group hopes to see some rules for Airbnbs in order to keep the market competitive, too.

"We're not against Airbnb — we fully support the concept of Airbnb. However, we don't support the fact that they're unregulated," Laite said.

Larry Laite, head of Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador, says Airbnbs need more regulation to keep the market competitive. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"If you're renting out the entire property or multiple properties, that's a commercial operation. That's no longer residential."

Laite pointed to is the HST being applied to traditional bed and breakfasts, but not unregistered Airbnbs, as an example.

That, he said, gives the Airbnbs a 15 per cent advantage over HNL members.

"Right off the bat, because they're unregulated and [have] no taxation, they've got that advantage, so they can afford to be cheaper."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador