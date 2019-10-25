Small town convenience stores play big role in their communities

Wendy Park rings in a customer at Brent's Convenience in Irishtown-Summerside. (Kody Gardner/CBC)

Local convenience stores are a great spot when you're out of milk or bread, or maybe in the mood for some munchies. But two shops in the Bay of Islands are concerned with something more than just making a buck.

They want to make change.

For decades, Brent's Convenience has been a staple for residents of the North Shore. It's where they go to stock their shelves and top up their gas tanks. While the establishment fills an obvious role there as a retail outlet — it's also a gathering place for the small communities surrounding it.

Our Otis the Elf who visits every December ... is planning on coming back this December. - Kristin Sweet, Brent's Convenience

When the staff there isn't holding a fundraiser for groups like 4-H, they're organizing charity car washes for the local fire department, or running contests that encourage residents to keep their neighbourhoods tidy.

Supervisor Kristin Sweet spearheads much of the community outreach.

"I suspect I probably have a little bit of a drive to just cause a bit of mischief, and cause a bit of a social media outcry every now and then," she said.

"When things get a little boring around here we like to amp up the excitement in the communities."

More than just a gas station

The final few months of the year is especially busy for Sweet and her staff.

While the outlet will be hosting a Halloween haunted house for charity in its warehouse again this year, Christmas is already on Sweet's mind. Leading up to the holiday season, the shop plays host to a very special guest, Otis the Elf, who tucks away somewhere different each night, to the excitement of the local children who frequent the store.

"Our Otis the Elf who visits every December ... is planning on coming back this December," said Sweet.

"That's just more community engagement, getting kids out, getting families out. Doing some fun stuff that people aren't expecting from a gas station."

Brent's Convenience isn't the only store, however, that's trying to be more community-minded.

Ash-Lee Walsh decorates a customer's birthday cake. Fox's General Store is a popular destination for ice cream year-round. (Kody Gardner/CBC)

Directly across the bay is Fox's General Store in Curling. There, you can find everything from a loaf of bread to a custom-made ice cream cake.

At one time the store was one of many outlets in the area. These days, there's a lot less competition, being the last remaining outlet in this area of Corner Brook.

Michelle Payne took over the operation nearly nine years ago — however the store has roots in the community dating back to the early 1900s. For Payne, it's reflecting on her past that drives her desire to help the community.

"I did not have a good childhood myself. I was raised on welfare and did not have a good family experience at all," said Payne.

"For me, doing the things I do has a lot to do with my childhood and stuff, and not knowing people's story and what's going on in their lives. So, if I can help without judgment, then that's what I'm going to try and do."

Keeping the community warm

As temperatures begin to drop, Payne wants to help keep people warm in her latest community project.

Until the end of November, Fox's General Store is holding a winter clothing drive for those in need.

"You can drop off any winter items that you don't need, and people will come and get it." said Payne.

"Let's try to do what we can to keep our community warm."

This is far from Payne's first initiative. She's made the community part of her business from the very beginning.

Last year we had a dinner and a dance, for people who are living with cancer. And I've done the free ice cream for grades. - Michelle Payne, Fox's General Store

From toy drives and medical fundraisers, to students in need, Payne and her staff are always there to lend a helping hand.

"When I first bought the store, we started with a fundraiser for the firefighters' toy drive. The very first year we raised $10,000 in 27 days," Payne said.

"Then there was the Alberta fire, so we did fundraising for that. Then, last year we had a dinner and a dance, for people who are living with cancer. And I've done the free ice cream for grades."

Richard Hann is a regular customer at Fox's. For him, it's the friendly faces and sense of community that makes the store a special destination.

"The staff here is awesome to everybody," said Hann.

"They've been doing amazing with helping everything and everybody. They have all kinds of stuff going on."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador