Bay du Nord ownership shakeup announced as BP acquires Cenovus stake in offshore project

There's been a notable shakeup in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil industry, with British energy giant BP acquiring Cenovus's 35 per cent stake in the undeveloped Bay du Nord project.

It's part of a bigger transaction that will see BP completely exit the Alberta oilsands by selling its 50 per cent interest in the Sunrise project to Calgary-based Cenovus.

"This is an important step in our plans to create a more focused, resilient and competitive business in Canada," said Starlee Sykes, BP's senior vice president, Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Sykes said Bay du Nord "will add sizeable acreage and a discovered resource to our existing portfolio offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. Along with BP's active Canadian marketing and trading business, this will position BP Canada for strong future growth."

According to a news release from BP, the deal includes $600 million in cash and a variable payment of $600 million expiring after two years.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of this year.

BP opens office in St. John's

BP is the latest international oil company to exit the oilsands, following a similar pattern set by Equinor, the lead owner and operator of Bay du Nord.

Like Equinor, BP recently opened an office in St. John's as it shifts its focus to potential growth in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil industry.

An ownership shakeup has occurred with the undeveloped Bay du Nord oil project in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore. Equinor remains as the lead owner and operator, but Cenovus's 35 per cent stake is moving to BP. (Equinor)

Bay du Nord was discovered by Equinor and Husky Energy in 2013, followed by the Mizzen, Harpoon and Baccalieu discoveries. Husky was acquired by Cenovus in a deal that closed 17 months ago.

BP partnered with Equinor in two other Bay du Nord discoveries —Cappahayden and Cambriol Central — in 2020 and 2021.

BP currently holds an interest in six exploration licenses in the offshore eastern Newfoundland region.

After a four-year process, Bay du Nord received federal environmental approval in April.

Equinor has estimated the amount of recoverable oil at more than 500 million barrels, though various reports have suggested that figure could increase to one billion barrels with more drilling planned.

Equinor has stated an investment decision is still two years away, with production of up to 200,000 barrels per day expected by the end of this decade, using a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Bay du Nord is located in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 500 kilometres northeast of St. John's, in water depths of some 1,200 metres.

BP is also planning an exploration campaign next year in another frontier area called the Orphan Basin, with a well planned for a prospect called Ephesus.

