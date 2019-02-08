Some residents feel left out of the loop on new Bay d'Espoir school

Two years ago, Bay d'Espoir Academy was set on fire. Since then, the region has had a temporary school open, but some feel they've been left out of discussions about plans for a permanent replacement.

"We had not met with any of that school board. We haven't seen any of that school board," said Milltown-Bay d'Espoir Mayor Georgina Ball.

"We just feel that if there had been a public meeting and that all of us had come together, we would know what's going on, and most of the information that's coming out has been hearsay."

Children leave the new Bay d'Espoir Academy after a day of classes. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Ball said there have been a lot of questions raised by residents, and while those concerns were mostly addressed at a public meeting Thursday night, she said they wish they had learned about plans sooner.

A brand new school will be built in nearby St. Alban's, and is scheduled to be ready for students by the start of the 2021-22 school year.

'Astronomical cost'

Bay d'Espoir Academy was just one of three buildings ruined by fire; the town hall and the RCMP detachment were also torched.

Donald Craig MacHaight pleaded guilty to three counts of arson and was sentenced to four years, less time served, in jail.

Donald Craig MacHaight was sentenced to four years in prison for the arson of three community buildings in the Bay d'Espoir region in 2017. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Ball said the plan to put the new replacement school in St. Alban's strikes residents as strange, and they wondered why the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District didn't just use the previous school lot, since it was hooked up to water, sewer and electrical already.

"We lost the school, but it's like we lost it twice. Because it's not going back. Our concern is about all this money that's being spent," she said.

"It's going to be an astronomical cost."

New location predates arson

However, the NLESD said plans to replace Bay d'Espoir Academy didn't start with the arson in 2017; it's been on the list for several years.

In a statement, the school board said they investigated potential sites and determined the student population for the region would be most heavily found in St. Alban's, and decided a new school would best serve the region in that community.

Smoking remains of the Bay d'Espoir Academy in January 2017. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

The Bay d'Espoir Academy school council unanimously approved the St. Alban's location in June, the district said, and the site has now been approved by the provincial government.

A request for proposals for the design and build will be called this winter.

"We look forward to seeing this project move forward in the coming months," reads the statement.

