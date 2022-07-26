Bay d'Espoir Highway to remain closed Friday

Mallory Slade and her family drove past flames and smoke as a forest fire burned along the Bay d'Espoir highway on Sunday, July 24. (Submitted by Mallory Slade)

Despite efforts to open the Bay d'Espoir Highway for the weekend, provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty says a worsening forest fire and increasingly hot weather has made the road unsafe for driving.

Motty said he doesn't know when the highway will reopen, but firefighting crews will focus on reopening the road on Friday.

Four helicopters and three water bombers will start as early as 9 a.m. Friday, he said.

A bird dog aircraft and crew from Quebec has already arrived, and two more waterbombers are scheduled to arrive at around 4:00 p.m.

Update on the Bay D’Espoir Hwy (Rt 360): The fire has crossed the north section of the highway, and the road will remain closed throughout the day. The next update on Rt 360 is anticipated for tomorrow morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Govnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Govnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/FKH65x94z7">pic.twitter.com/FKH65x94z7</a> —@FFA_GovNL

This is a breaking news update. More to come.

