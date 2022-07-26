Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Bay d'Espoir Highway to remain closed Friday

Despite efforts to open the Bay d'Espoir highway for the weekend, the provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty says the worsening forest fire and increasingly hot weather has made the road unsafe for driving.

Darrell Roberts · CBC News
A photograph taken from the front window of a pick up truck shows flames along the left side of the highway and another truck ahead on the road.
Mallory Slade and her family drove past flames and smoke as a forest fire burned along the Bay d'Espoir highway on Sunday, July 24. (Submitted by Mallory Slade)

Despite efforts to open the Bay d'Espoir Highway for the weekend, provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty says a worsening forest fire and increasingly hot weather has made the road unsafe for driving.

Motty said he doesn't know when the highway will reopen, but firefighting crews will focus on reopening the road on Friday.

Four helicopters and three water bombers will start as early as 9 a.m. Friday, he said.

A bird dog aircraft and crew from Quebec has already arrived, and two more waterbombers are scheduled to arrive at around 4:00 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.

Darrell Roberts

Darrell Roberts is a writer living in St. John's.

