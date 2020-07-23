ER services returning to Bay d'Espoir clinic, after months of interruptions and protests

Emergency services are set to restart at the Bay d'Espoir Medical Clinic Sunday, a health centre that has gone without such care for weeks at a time this year, sparking outcry and protests in the surrounding community.

Two physicians will now staff the clinic in St. Alban's on a rotating schedule, said Central Health in a press release Thursday. The doctors will provide round-the-clock emergency care as well as daytime services.

The clinic's ER has been closed for most the last 15 weeks, with ambulances driving to Harbour Breton, more than 100 kilometres away, or occasionally Grand Falls-Windsor, 180 kilometres away. Central Health has said attracting and keeping doctors in the area has been a constant issue.

Those gaps have caused frustration and friction among local residents, who have organized protests in June and July to vocalize their fears, despite the mayor of St. Alban's hinting last week that physicians were on their way.

The new physicians will beef up the clinic's existing services, which include a nurse practitioner and registered nurses as well as virtual care services, stated Central Health's press release.

