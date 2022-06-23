Bay de Verde school shut down after child's email account 'compromised,' threats sent to staff
School closed Monday, reopened Thursday for students to receive diplomas
The last week of school was anything but ordinary at Tricon Elementary in Bay de Verde, N.L., after a police investigation shut down the school for the better part of three days.
The RCMP were dispatched to the school Monday after staff received "emails of a threatening nature," according to Heather May, spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.
"Subsequent investigation revealed that one student email account had been compromised," May told CBC News in a statement Thursday.
"As a precautionary measure, all student email accounts were frozen — and classes suspended — as police began their investigation."
Parents told CBC News their kids came home on Monday talking about "police with big guns" at school. A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed that officers responded in uniform and with weapons on Monday.
The school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday as the investigation played out. It reopened Thursday morning, albeit with a police presence, in time for students to receive their diplomas on the last day of the year. Parents said they were not allowed to attend the ceremonies.
Clifford Morgan, mayor of neighbouring Old Perlican, picked up his grandson from the school Thursday and saw two police cars in the parking lot. He said the school community, and the region as a whole, was puzzled as to what was happening.
"It's a real mystery," he said. Police were gone as of noon, and only a handful of cars remained in the parking lot.
The school district said it would have no further comment as the investigation is ongoing.
CBC News has asked for more information from the RCMP.
