Bay d'Espoir highway fire in central Newfoundland now 20% contained

Damage caused by the forest fire near the Bay d'Espoir Highway in central Newfoundland. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

In an update from the Department of Forestry, the Bay d'Espoir highway fire is considered 20% contained as of Sunday. Favourable weather conditions have helped crews tackle the fire in recent days.

However, the nearby Paradise Lake fire is still out of control. For both fires, the department has assigned 2 helicopters, along with air and ground crews to fight the blaze.

Roads reopen as cabin owners ignore warnings

This news comes as the department has reopened a number of forest access roads in the area of Paradise Lake and Route 360, so that residents can access their cabins and campers. However, not all forest access roads or cabins are accessible. The department urges people to consult this map to determine which roads are accessible.

The Department of Forestry released this map Sunday, to indicate which forest roads have remained closed. Closed forest access roads are in yellow. The two white crosshatch areas are the active forest fires and are not accessible. The ‘STOP’ symbols represent the points at which the public may not go any further as they are considered unsafe. (The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture)

If residents decide to use the newly opened forest access roads, the department said they should drive cautiously and safely and be aware that crews continue to address the forest fires in the broader region.

These forest roads have been reopened after the department earlier asked people to stop ignoring the closed access roads in the active fire areas.

In a press release, the department said they have been consistently receiving reports of residents going into their cabins in the area of the Bay d'Espoir highway, Paradise Lake, and Great Rattling.

The department said this could compromise crews' ability to fight the fires, as well as endanger the lives of residents, crew members, and first responders. Resource Enforcement Officers are patrolling the area.

Although select forest roads remain closed, Route 360 is now open with no scheduled update unless conditions change.

