Bay d'Espoir highway fire in central Newfoundland now 20% contained
Some forest roads reopen as the Paradise Lake fire remains out of control
In an update from the Department of Forestry, the Bay d'Espoir highway fire is considered 20% contained as of Sunday. Favourable weather conditions have helped crews tackle the fire in recent days.
However, the nearby Paradise Lake fire is still out of control. For both fires, the department has assigned 2 helicopters, along with air and ground crews to fight the blaze.
Roads reopen as cabin owners ignore warnings
This news comes as the department has reopened a number of forest access roads in the area of Paradise Lake and Route 360, so that residents can access their cabins and campers. However, not all forest access roads or cabins are accessible. The department urges people to consult this map to determine which roads are accessible.
If residents decide to use the newly opened forest access roads, the department said they should drive cautiously and safely and be aware that crews continue to address the forest fires in the broader region.
These forest roads have been reopened after the department earlier asked people to stop ignoring the closed access roads in the active fire areas.
In a press release, the department said they have been consistently receiving reports of residents going into their cabins in the area of the Bay d'Espoir highway, Paradise Lake, and Great Rattling.
The department said this could compromise crews' ability to fight the fires, as well as endanger the lives of residents, crew members, and first responders. Resource Enforcement Officers are patrolling the area.
Although select forest roads remain closed, Route 360 is now open with no scheduled update unless conditions change.