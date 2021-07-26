67-year-old man dead in Bay D'Espoir Highway crash: RCMP

A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a transport truck and a SUV on the Bay D’Espoir Highway on Friday. (CBC)

A 67-year-old man is dead following a crash on Friday between a tractor trailer and an SUV on the Bay D'Espoir Highway, according to the RCMP.

In a media release, the RCMP said the transport truck was rounding a turn and entered into the oncoming lane when it struck the SUV.

Police say they received the call shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The 67-year-old man was the driver of the SUV and died during the crash. His female passenger became trapped inside and was removed by firefighters using the jaws of life, police said.

The RCMP said the woman was transported to the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services investigated, according to the force, and police have notified the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The RCMP said the investigation is continuing.

