1 person dead after vehicle overturned on Bay d'Espoir Highway

A person died this morning after a vehicle was reported overturned on the Bay d'Espoir Highway just before 9 a.m., RCMP say.
Police say the crash happened near Twillick Brook Bridge.
One person died at the scene, while a second person was taken to hospital with injuries.
An RCMP collision analyst was brought in to investigate.
The investigation is continuing and no other information has been released.