1 person dead after vehicle overturned on Bay d'Espoir Highway
New

A second person was taken to hospital with injuries after collision just before 9 a.m., RCMP say.

Another person taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Twillick Brook Bridge

CBC News ·
One person died and another was injured after a vehicle overturned on the Bay d'Espoir Highway, RCMP say. (CBC)

A person died this morning after a vehicle was reported overturned on the Bay d'Espoir Highway just before 9 a.m., RCMP say.

Police say the crash happened near Twillick Brook Bridge.

One person died at the scene, while a second person was taken to hospital with injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was brought in to investigate.

The investigation is continuing and no other information has been released.

