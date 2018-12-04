1 person dead after vehicle overturned on Bay d'Espoir Highway

A person died this morning after a vehicle was reported overturned on the Bay d'Espoir Highway just before 9 a.m., RCMP say.

Police say the crash happened near Twillick Brook Bridge.

One person died at the scene, while a second person was taken to hospital with injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was brought in to investigate.

The investigation is continuing and no other information has been released.

