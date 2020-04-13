Doctor departure leaves Bay d'Espoir clinic facing long drives for emergency care

The health clinic serving the Bay d'Espoir region on Newfoundland's south coast is now without a doctor, leaving people in emergency situations to choose between Harbour Breton or Grand Falls-Windsor.

Central Health announced a diversion of emergency services on Friday, saying the clinic was short its only physician.

Patients transported by ambulance will be taken to Harbour Breton, just over 100 kilometres away by road.

Patients driving themselves can choose to go to Grand Falls-Windsor, a drive of about 180 kilometres.

The Bay d'Espoir Community Health Centre is located in St. Alban's and serves six communities in the region.

MHA Elvis Loveless, who represents the district of Fortune Bay—Cape La Hune, posted on Facebook over the long weekend that he was looking into the matter.

"I just wanted to post this to assure the residents of St. Alban's and Bay d'Espoir area that I will do my best for each and everyone of you, no matter what community you live in," he wrote.

When reached for comment, Loveless said it was best to speak with Central Health, the regional authority that provides care for the area.

CBC News has requested an interview with Central Health.

Nurse practitioner clinics will continue, and all non-emergency services like lab work and X-rays will continue at the St. Alban's centre.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador